Niles North HS hazing allegation under investigation; varsity football suspended

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials at Niles North High School received word of hazing allegations and shut down the football program. (WLS)

By
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) --
One week after allegations of hazing led to criminal charges against five football players at Wheaton College, officials at Niles North High School received word of hazing allegations and shut down the football program.

Niles North officials sent Monday a letter to parents, letting them know that a possible hazing incident took place over the weekend. The Skokie Police Department has also been notified and is investigating, school officials said.
Varsity football operations are suspended until further notice.

"We have zero tolerance of hazing or even the threat of it. Because this is a matter that involves student confidentiality, we ask that our students and families be patient as the investigation unfolds," Niles North High School Principal James Edwards said in a statement,

Officials did not release any details about the reported Niles North hazing incident or how many people were involved.

This announcement comes on the heels of criminal charges filed against five Wheaton College football players in connection with an alleged hazing incident involving a freshman teammate in 2016.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hazingfootballhigh school footballhigh schoolSkokie
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Niles North HS varsity football suspended during hazing investigation
Top Stories
At least 1 driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis
Officials: Driver dies in Chicago crash after fleeing police in Evergreen Park
Maria washes up World War II era ordnance on beach
Man found shot to death in Woodlawn
Chicago, 606OD
At least 1,000 Calif. residents evacuated due to 2,000-acre wildfire
Boy, 8, killed while protecting sister from being sexually assaulted
2 Chicago cops face discipline for taking a knee
Show More
Palos Park police officer honored for saving man's life
Report: Mother of Kenneka Jenkins says protests are over
North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war; US: Not pushing for regime change
4 children hid in closet as mom killed her uncle, police say
More News
Top Video
Officials: Driver dies in Chicago crash after fleeing police in Evergreen Park
At least 1 driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis
Palos Park police officer honored for saving man's life
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video