SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) --One week after allegations of hazing led to criminal charges against five football players at Wheaton College, officials at Niles North High School received word of hazing allegations and shut down the football program.
Niles North officials sent Monday a letter to parents, letting them know that a possible hazing incident took place over the weekend. The Skokie Police Department has also been notified and is investigating, school officials said.
Varsity football operations are suspended until further notice.
"We have zero tolerance of hazing or even the threat of it. Because this is a matter that involves student confidentiality, we ask that our students and families be patient as the investigation unfolds," Niles North High School Principal James Edwards said in a statement,
Officials did not release any details about the reported Niles North hazing incident or how many people were involved.
This announcement comes on the heels of criminal charges filed against five Wheaton College football players in connection with an alleged hazing incident involving a freshman teammate in 2016.