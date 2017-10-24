  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

No bond for 5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident

Five teenagers accused of throwing rocks from a Michigan highway overpass were charged with second-degree murder Monday. (WLS)

FLINT, Mich. --
A judge denied bond to five Michigan teenagers who are charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 75.

Not-guilty pleas were entered Tuesday in a Genesee County court.

Ken White, 32, of Mount Morris, was killed last week after a 6-pound rock thrown from an overpass crashed through the windshield of a van he was riding in. He was heading home from work around 8:30 p.m. when the van was hit.

The teens are aged 15 through 17 years and all are charged as adults. Kyle Anger turns 18 next week. He's accused of throwing the rock that struck the van.

"I don't believe that this was a deliberate attempt to take somebody's life. It was a willful and wanton act that resulted in somebody's death," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. "These people should have known better. ... Under Michigan law, that is second-degree murder."

Sheriff Robert Pickell said at least 20 rocks were found on the interstate, including one that weighed almost 20 pounds. At least four damaged vehicles were on the shoulder in Vienna Township, about 80 miles north of Detroit. No additional injuries were reported.

After throwing rocks, the five teens "drove to a McDonald's where they ate," Pickell said.
A man was killed when a rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed the windshield of a van in which he was riding, police say.



The charges were announced just a few hours before friends and family gathered at a funeral home to mourn White, a father of four children who was engaged to be married.

"Nobody wins," the sheriff said. "The young people are charged criminally. A young boy lost his father, and all of the families are left grieving."

The teens also face charges of conspiracy and malicious destruction of property.
