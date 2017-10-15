  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

No charges in Colorado cheerleading forced-splits videos

EMBED </>More Videos

No charges are going to be filed against a former coach recorded forcing cheerleaders into doing splits. (WLS)

DENVER --
A Denver prosecutor says no charges will be filed following an investigation into videos showing a high school coach pushing cheerleaders down in splits.

District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement released Saturday there was insufficient evidence to warrant charges after a police investigation.

The former coach, Ozell Williams, was dismissed after the videos became public. An East High School principal retired, and an athletic director resigned.

The recordings were broadcast on KUSA-TV in August, showing eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed into splits. In one video, a girl appears to cry out in pain and repeatedly asks the coach to "please stop."

McCann says the coaching technique "has no place in high school cheerleading coaching" but that the coach's actions don't constitute a prosecutable crime.

Williams is a former Jesse White Tumbler. After tumbling with the Jesse White team, Williams was a cheerleader at the University of Colorado. In a statement, Secretary of State Jesse White called the video "appalling and inappropriate."

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cheerleadinghigh schoolcaught on videou.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Record rain floods streets across area
6 dead, 7 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Boy, 6, critically injured after car plunges into Aurora retention pond
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
Cubs lose to LA Dodgers, 5-2, in Game 1 of NLCS
'Generous soul' killed in Rogers Park shooting
Man hails cab while date burns to death in car fire
Powerful Hurricane Ophelia heads toward Ireland
Show More
Girl dies after falling from cruise ship's interior deck to one below
Daily Herald: Why the soda tax failed
Get your family fit this fall
Innovations at the upcoming Chicago Ideas Week
More News
Top Video
Get your family fit this fall
Innovations at the upcoming Chicago Ideas Week
Chicago Weather: Heavy rains move through Chicago area
Cubs lose to LA Dodgers, 5-2, in Game 1 of NLCS
More Video