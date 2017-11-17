Noble Square woman attacked by suspects posing as delivery men

A Noble Square woman was pistol whipped and robbed Thursday evening by two suspects who posed as delivery men. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Noble Square woman was allegedly attacked by two men dressed as delivery drivers during a home invasion Thursday night.

Rene Batres, the victim's boyfriend, said the woman was walking to home along the 1400 block of North Bosworth Avenue at 7:19 p.m. when she was approached by two men in reflective vests.

One of the men was holding a package that he claimed belonged to the woman, Batres said.

According to Batres, when the woman opened her door, the men pushed her through and pistol-whipped and punched her.

Batres said the suspects ordered the woman into a bedroom and stole between $2,000 and $3,000 in electronics, cash and personal items before they fled.

"She was forced into my room with a gun and next thing you know they just robbed me, pretty much whatever they could in 3 minutes," Batres said.

The woman did not require hospitalization, Batres said. She declined to comment.

A neighbor said they want everyone to be on alert as deliveries increase for the holiday season.

"I mean, if they did it once, they might try to do it twice," the neighbor said. "Three times. Now how safe are we?"

Batres said that the stolen items will cause financial hardship, but he's just glad his girlfriend is safe.

"$3,700 is going to put me in the hole," Batres said. "But hey, as long as she's alive, that's all that matters.

A UPS spokesperson told ABC7 that packages can be left outside if customers are uncomfortable opening the door for delivery workers. Packages that require a signature can be picked up at a third party location. Customers can also ask anyone claiming to be a delivery person for an I.D., the UPS spokesperson said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
