Elderly North Side crossing guard struck by car, in critical condition

Janet Gould

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An elderly woman is recovering after she was struck by a car while on the job as a crossing guard on the city's North Side.

Police said the 80-year-old woman was helping cross pedestrians in the 5600-block of North Clark when she was hit by a Toyota sedan making a left turn from Bryn Mawr Monday about 2:50 p.m.

Janet Gould was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

Police cited the 29-year-old driver for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Family members said Gould has been a crossing guard for 34 years.

Alicia Tate-Nadeau, the executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said in a statement:

"The Office of Emergency Management and Communications is deeply saddened by the tragic accident in which our employee, Janet Gould, was very seriously injured. In her role as a crossing guard with the City of Chicago, Mrs. Gould has been dedicated to ensuring the safety of children walking to and from school every day for nearly 30 years. We extend our heartfelt wishes for her recovery and our thoughts and prayers are with Janet, her husband, family and friends at this time."
