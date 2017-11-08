Northwestern student struck by intruder during attempted burglary, officials say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in north suburban Evanston are investigating a bizarre attack at the home of a Northwestern University student.

The student told police a man pushed open the door of his apartment in the 2200-block of Sherman Avenue, walked into his bedroom and hit him in the mouth around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The man then took off. It's not clear if he took anything with him.

In a security alert, university officials said the man entered through an unlocked back door. He did not display a weapon during the incident.

The student declined medical attention and did not give police a complete description of the suspect.

Evanston police are investigating the attempted burglary. They reminded residents to make sure their doors are always locked, whether they are home or not.
