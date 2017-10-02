LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas officials release number to call to check on loved ones

EMBED </>More Videos

Witness video after gunfire at Vegas music festival

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
The Las Vegas concert is now being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with at least 50 dead. Reports also indicate that at least 200 have been injured.

Las Vegas law enforcement officials shared a number for people to call and check on loved ones. Call and share this number: 1-866-535-5654.


Facebook also activated its Safety Check feature for Las Vegas, where people were able to let others know they were safe.

A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino and unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival.

Tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said. The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock. A motive as not immediately known.

In addition to Paddock, police said they located a woman who may have been his roommate - Marilou Danley, 62. Lombardo said they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
mass shootinglas vegas mass shootinglas vegasfacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldNevada
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
50 killed in Las Vegas in deadliest shooting in US history
Police interview woman linked to Las Vegas shooter
Celebrities send their love to Vegas after mass shooting
Worst mass shootings in U.S. history
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
50 killed in Las Vegas in deadliest shooting in US history
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Video captures teen attacked after HS football game in NW Indiana
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother on South Side
Cubs playoff times for Games 1 and 2 released
Chicago man walks to D.C. to raise awareness about gun violence
O.J. Simpson released from prison after 9 years for armed robbery
Horse gets itself stuck in corral trying 'to be with companions'
Show More
Football players kicked off team after taking knee during anthem
Congressman Luis Gutierrez returns to Chicago from Puerto Rico after aid trip
3 dead, 23 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
CTA marking 70th anniversary with vintage train cars, bus
CPD: September shootings, murders both down from last year
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother on South Side
Congressman Luis Gutierrez returns to Chicago from Puerto Rico after aid trip
O.J. Simpson released from prison after 9 years for armed robbery
Newsviews: National Museum of Mexican Art
More Video