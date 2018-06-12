NW Indiana couple charged with neglect after boy shoots self

EMBED </>More Videos

A man and woman who were babysitting a boy,4, who shot himself in their home have been charged. (WLS)

CROWN POINT, Ind. --
A northwestern Indiana couple have been charged with neglect after a young boy they were babysitting found a gun in a bedroom and fatally shot himself.

The Post-Tribune reports 24-year-old Rachel Lynn Griffin and 29-year-old Brett A. Beatty of Crown Point were charged Tuesday in Lake Superior Court with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent.

Four-year-old Eric Cole of Wheatfield died Aug. 5 after he found a handgun in a case under a bed in a bedroom at the couple's home.

Rachel Lynn Griffin

Brett Beatty


An affidavit says Griffin told the boy and his sister to stay in the bedroom while she used the bathroom, then heard a bang and found the boy bleeding.

Beatty, who wasn't home, told investigators he thought the gun wasn't loaded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidental shootingchild shotCrown Point
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person shot during altercation at Bloomingdale mall
Eddie Vedder's record to be released with Cubs tickets
Cook County Hospital to be renovated after 16 year vacancy
Woman's body found in Far South Side garage
FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing turns himself in
CPS inspector general ramps up sex abuse investigation
Darien family found dead in home identified
Emanuel proposes tax on home sharing services to help domestic violence victims
Show More
Florida man jailed for dragging dog to death
Chicago man sentenced to 28 years for using young girls to produce child porn
Burbank man dies after falling backwards off bridge in River North
Social media escalates gang violence, new Gang Book reports
More News