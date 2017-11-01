NYC terror suspect 'proud' of truck attack, official says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2591169" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More Chicago police officers patrolled high-profile areas like Navy Pier and the Magnificent Mile, although there is no credible threat to the city.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2591177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPD Chief of Organized Crime Anthony Riccio joined ABC7 News This Morning to talk about October crime numbers and the NYC attack.

The Uzbek immigrant accused of mowing down people along a bike path near the World Trade Center left a handwritten note referring to the Islamic State group and had been radicalized in the U.S., New York's governor said Wednesday.Investigators, meanwhile, were at the hospital bedside of 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, working to extract information about the truck attack Tuesday afternoon that left eight people dead and 12 injured, a law enforcement official said.The official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Saipov was lucid after surgery for wounds suffered when he was shot by police.Authorities found a note inside the rented Home Depot pickup truck.Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the suspect was a "depraved coward" who tried to create terror. Cuomo gave no details on the note except to say it referred to the Islamic State."He was associated with ISIS and he was radicalized domestically," he said on CNN. "It's not the first time. It's a global phenomenon now."In a number of recent extremist attacks around the world, the assailants were found to have been inspired but not actually directed by the Islamic State, and in some cases never even made contact with the group.On the morning after the bloodshed, city leaders vowed New York would be not intimidated, and they commended New Yorkers for going ahead with Halloween festivities on Wednesday night.They also said Sunday's New York City Marathon, with 50,000 participants and some 2 million spectators anticipated, will go on as scheduled."We will not be cowed. We will not be thrown off by anything," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.While the mayor said there have been no credible threats of any additional attacks, police announced the deployment of heavy-weapon teams and other stepped-up security along the marathon route, in the subways and other sites, and New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill urged people to be vigilant and tell police if they see "something that doesn't look right."In Tuesday's attack, Saipov hurtled down the bike path, running down cyclists and pedestrians, then crashed into a school bus, authorities said. He was shot in the abdomen after he jumped out of the vehicle brandishing air guns and yelling "God is great!" in Arabic, they said.De Blasio called it "a cowardly act of terror."The dead consisted of five people from Argentina, one from Germany, and two Americans, authorities said. Nine people remained hospitalized in serious or critical condition, with injuries that included lost limbs and head, chest and neck wounds.A roughly two-mile stretch of highway in lower Manhattan was shut down for the investigation. Authorities also converged on a New Jersey apartment building and a van in a parking lot at a New Jersey Home Depot.Police and the FBI urged members of the public to come forward with any photos or video that could help.In the past few years, the Islamic State has been exhorting followers to use vehicles or other close-at-hand means of killing people in their home countries. England, France and Germany have seen deadly vehicle attacks in the past year or so.President Donald Trump railed against the Islamic State on Twitter and declared "Enough!" and "NOT IN THE U.S.A.!"On Wednesday, the president took a swipe at the Senate's top Democrat, saying Saipov came to the U.S. under a visa lottery program - "a Chuck Schumer beauty." Trump urged tougher immigration measures based on merit.Schumer, who represents New York, said in a statement that he has always believed that immigration "is good for America."New Yorkers woke to a heavy police presence Wednesday outside the World Trade Center and at other locations around the city.Runners and cyclists who use the popular bike path for their pre-dawn exercise were diverted away from the crime scene by officers stationed at barricades just north of where the rampage began.Dave Hartie, 57, who works in finance, said he rides his bike along the path every morning."It's great to be in the city and have that kind of peace," he said. As for the attack, he said, "It's the messed-up world we live in these days. Part of me is surprised it doesn't happen more often."Law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity said the slight, bearded attacker is from heavily Muslim Uzbekistan and came to the U.S. legally in 2010. He has a Florida driver's license but may have been staying in New Jersey, they said.Records show Saipov was a commercial truck driver who formed a pair of businesses in Ohio. He had also driven for Uber.Mirrakhmat Muminov, 38, of Stow, Ohio, said he knew Saipov because they were both Uzbek truck drivers. He portrayed Saipov as an argumentative young man whose work was falling apart and who "was not happy with his life."Muminov said Saipov lost his insurance on his truck after his rates shot up because of a few traffic tickets, and companies stopped hiring him. Muminov said he heard from Saipov's friends that Saipov's truck engine blew up a few months ago in New Jersey.Muminov said Saipov would get into arguments with his friends and family, tangling over even small things, such as going to a picnic with the Uzbek community."He had the habit of disagreeing with everybody. He was never part of the community. He was always alone, no respect for elders, no respect for community," Muminov said.He said he and Saipov would sometimes argue about politics and world affairs, including about Israel and Palestine. He said Saipov never spoke about ISIS, but he could tell he held radical views.Argentina on Wednesday mourned five victims of the bike path attack near the World Trade Center who were part of a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation with a trip to New York City.The victims were among eight friends celebrating marking their 1987 graduation from the Polytechnic School of Rosario, Argentina, with a U.S. trip to New York and Boston, near where one of their classmates lives.In Rosario, a minute of silence was observed at the high school, and the light-blue and white Argentina flag was flown at half-staff."It hurts us to think that people that these are people who walked the same school halls as we did or that studied in our same classrooms," Agustin Riccardi, a senior at the school, told The Associated Press.President Mauricio Macri said Wednesday that the attacks have "hit all Argentines hard," that "there's no place for gray areas" and that everyone must be committed from "head to toe" in the fight against terrorism."Five of the victims were from Rosario - young entrepreneurs, members of the city's society. I imagine they had beautiful families," Macri said during a public event in Buenos Aires.Argentina's consul in New York, Mateo Estreme, told La Capital newspaper in Rosario that the four survivors in the group are in a state of shock. Only days earlier, before flying to the U.S., they had posed for a group photo, all of them wearing T-shirts with the word "Libre," or Free."Four died at the scene and another young man died when he was taken away by an ambulance," Jose Nunez, a national deputy who was a friend of several of the men, told La Nacion.The Argentine foreign ministry identified them as Ariel Erlij, Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, and Hernan Ferruchi. The ministry said classmate Martin Ludovico Marro, of the Boston area, was recovering at Manhattan's Presbyterian Hospital.The trip was paid for by Erlij, the chief executive of Ivanar, an Argentine steel products manufacturing company, according to Argentina's La Nacion newspaper. Several other victims were architects.The attack killed eight people and seriously injured 11. The deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium said in a tweet that one of the dead was Belgian.Marro for the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research in Cambridge, the research unit of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, Newton City Councilor James Cote told The Boston Globe.He lives in the Chestnut Hill area of Newton, near Boston. Last week, he hosted a fundraiser for a local Republican candidate that was attended by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. Photos of Marro and his wife posing with Baker were posted to Facebook.Tom Mountain, a local GOP official and Marro's friend, attended the fundraiser at his home. He described Marro as "one of the nicest guys you'd ever want to meet" and said he is "very intertwined with the local Argentinian community." Marro described his trip to New York as a routine social event with friends, he said."It was simply a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time," Mountain said.More Chicago police officers patrolled high-profile areas like Navy Pier and the Magnificent Mile Wednesday morning, although there is no credible threat to the city.Since the attack in New York City happened on the bike path, officers also focused on the popular Lakefront Trail.Residents walking outside in the early morning hours said they have already noticed an increased police presence, which made them feel safer."I do worry about that, you know? I even tell my kids, you know, you never know you're going to come back from work, once you come downtown. It is, very, very scary," said Rosa Ramos, who works in Chicago.Police said they stay in regular contact with federal investigators about any potential threats to the city and will continue to do so. CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said officers are trying to "get out in front" of any possible threat.CPD Chief of Organized Crime Anthony Riccio joined ABC7 News This Morning to talk about the city's response. Watch the entire interview in the video player below.