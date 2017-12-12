Oak Park 7-Eleven robbed; reports of shots fired

EMBED </>More Videos

A 7-Eleven in west suburban Oak Park was robbed overnight. There are reports of gunfire during the robbery, but those details have not yet been confirmed. (WLS)

By
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A 7-Eleven in west suburban Oak Park was robbed overnight. There are reports of gunfire during the robbery, but those details have not yet been confirmed.

The manager said this convenience store has been robbed at least five times in the past year and there is a growing sense of frustration.

There were two employees at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Chicago and Harvey avenues late Monday night when several people came in to rob the store.

Neither employee was hurt, but a source said shots were fired during the incident. However, it's unclear if anyone was wounded. Unconfirmed reports said one of the store employees may have shot one of the robbers.

Police plan to return to the store Tuesday morning to pull surveillance video for their investigation. No one is in custody.

This crime comes as residents in Oak Park appeal to law enforcement for more patrols.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department recently increased patrols after two community meetings about crime stemming from a series of carjackings in the area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberyshots fired7-ElevenOak Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
PHOTOS: North Side nail salons robbed at gunpoint
Chicago Weather: Wind chills near zero with a few flurries Tuesday
Baby Billy makes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' debut
Criticism arises against bullied child's mother after viral video
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at 65
Police investigating death in Waukegan Walmart parking lot as homicide
2 students shot, 1 fatally, outside West Side charter school
Parents claim high school photographer never delivered final prints
Show More
Police: Woman, 77, dies after dog attack in Alsip
Respected Illinois coach banned from USA Gymnastics
'The Chew' co-host accused of sexual misconduct
Rauner calls for Cook County assessor to resign
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Wind chills near zero with a few flurries Tuesday
Police investigating death in Waukegan Walmart parking lot as homicide
Parents claim high school photographer never delivered final prints
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video