Oak Park 7-Eleven robbed; reports of shots fired

A 7-Eleven in west suburban Oak Park was robbed overnight. There are reports of gunfire during the robbery, but those details have not yet been confirmed.The manager said this convenience store has been robbed at least five times in the past year and there is a growing sense of frustration.There were two employees at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Chicago and Harvey avenues late Monday night when several people came in to rob the store.Neither employee was hurt, but a source said shots were fired during the incident. However, it's unclear if anyone was wounded. Unconfirmed reports said one of the store employees may have shot one of the robbers.Police plan to return to the store Tuesday morning to pull surveillance video for their investigation. No one is in custody.This crime comes as residents in Oak Park appeal to law enforcement for more patrols.The Cook County Sheriff's Department recently increased patrols after two community meetings about crime stemming from a series of carjackings in the area.