Oak Park police: Mom vanishes with missing girl, 6, during court-supervised visit

Police in west suburban Oak Park issued an urgent call for help to find a missing 6-year-old girl who is believed to be with her mother, who does not have custody of the child. (Oak Park Police Department)

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in west suburban Oak Park issued an urgent call for help to find a missing 6-year-old girl who is believed to be with her mother, who does not have custody of the child.

Zoe Stegmeyer was last seen by a court appointed supervisor at a restaurant near Marion and Pleasant streets.

She was with her mother, 41-year-old Wendy Jarvis, who is involved in a custody dispute with the girl's father.

During the visit, around 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 16, Jarvis said she needed to take the child to the restroom and then slipped out a back door though the restaurant's kitchen.

Police said this abduction does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, but they issued a national call for help, sharing information with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Illinois State Police are also expected to put out a missing person's advisory.

Zoe has blonde, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket, a black shirt with a heart on the front, black leggings, black boots and pink gloves. Police said she is 3 ft. 4 in. tall and weighs around 45 pounds.

Jarvis has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray, three-quarter length pea coat, a green sweatshirt and a black knit cap. She is 5 ft. 2 in. tall and around 145 pounds.

A search of Jarvis' home in Oak Park turned up no clues. Police said her parents live in Clarkston, Michigan, about 42 miles northwest of Detroit. Jarvis was not known to have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Zoe or her mother's whereabouts should call Oak Park police at 708-386-3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
