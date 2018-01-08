Oak Park police: Relative to be charged in murder of 81-year-old man

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --A relative is expected to be charged in the murder of an 81-year-old man who was found dead in his Oak Park apartment Saturday, Oak Park police said.
The man, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Patrick Dooley, was found dead in his apartment where he lived alone in the 100-block of North Austin Boulevard after a well-being check at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Dooley's death was ruled a homicide. An autopsy said he died from multiple injuries from an assault.
Police said that there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and the public was never at risk.