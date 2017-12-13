OB Dan Ryan closed on South Side after reports of shots fired

The outbound Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down Wednesday morning at 63rd Street due to reports of a shooting. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The outbound Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down Wednesday morning at 63rd Street after reports of a shooting.

Drivers in the express lanes was diverted to the locals between 43rd and 79th streets, so traffic looked like a parking lot approaching 63rd.

Illinois State Police and the Chicago Fire Department said no one was hurt, but police did receive calls about a car damaged by gunfire on the expressway.

Officers are searching on foot for shell casings and other evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on when the outbound Dan Ryan will re-open.
