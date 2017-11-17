Off-duty CPD officer seriously hurt in South Shore 'domestic incident'

An off-duty Chicago police officer was seriously injured in what police are calling a "domestic dispute" Friday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.Police said the 47-year-old officer was sitting in her SUV at 8:14 a.m. when she was attacked inside her car. At some point during or after the attack, the woman crashed her SUV into the back of a school bus near 76th and Stony Island Avenue, police said.The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, police said.One child who was on the school bus said they had a headache after the accident. That child was taken to an area hospital.No suspect was in custody Friday morning. Evidence technicians were still on the scene at 11 a.m. Friday.