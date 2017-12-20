Officer commits suicide during police stop in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Francisco police officer who shot himself during a traffic stop yesterday afternoon in Richmond was under investigation for child molestation. (KGO-TV)

By
RICHMOND, Calif. --
A San Francisco police officer who shot himself during a traffic stop was under investigation for child molestation.

San Francisco police had issued a warrant to search Officer Antonio Cacatian's home in the neighborhood near the Hilltop Mall in Richmond.

Richmond Police lt. Felix Tan says SFPD called his department for assistance.

"They were conducting a criminal investigation and were requesting that one of our police officers make a traffic stop on a suspect they were investigating," Tan said.

RELATED: SF officer commits suicide during police stop in Richmond

A patrol officer stopped Cacatian's car at the mall parking lot.

"As soon as the officer got out of the patrol car and started walking toward the subject's vehicle, he heard a shot coming from inside the vehicle." said Tan.

Because the car windows were so heavily tinted, responding officers could not see inside. They fired bean bag rounds to break out the windows.

"Once they had sufficient vantage point to view inside, they confirmed that the occupant of the vehicle was deceased from a gunshot wound," Tan said.

San Francisco police tell ABC7 News they had been assisting Las Vegas police who were investigating Cacatian.

He was a nine-year veteran who worked out of Park Police Station.

Las Vegas police tell ABC7 News their investigation stemmed from a report by a juvenile victim that Cacatian molested her three years ago.

Las Vegas police tell us they were going to ask the district attorney to charge Cacatian with two counts of attempted lewdness with a child. Because of his suicide the case is now closed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootingsuicideSFPDpolicepolice officerpolice officer killedpolice officer shotu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Amber Alert issued for missing baby after mom found fatally stabbed
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville
Man fatally shot by stranger after trying to help distraught woman outside bar
Snapchat shooter gets 5 years in prison
12 killed, including 8 Americans, in Mexico tour bus crash
Show More
Alcohol in air at frat party registers on Breathalyzer
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
Hackers could impersonate AT&T Wi-Fi to attack your phone
Skimming device found on Loop ATM
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville
Man, 18, killed in Des Plaines hit-and-run
More Video