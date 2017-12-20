A San Francisco police officer who shot himself during a traffic stop was under investigation for child molestation.San Francisco police had issued a warrant to search Officer Antonio Cacatian's home in the neighborhood near the Hilltop Mall in Richmond.Richmond Police lt. Felix Tan says SFPD called his department for assistance."They were conducting a criminal investigation and were requesting that one of our police officers make a traffic stop on a suspect they were investigating," Tan said.A patrol officer stopped Cacatian's car at the mall parking lot."As soon as the officer got out of the patrol car and started walking toward the subject's vehicle, he heard a shot coming from inside the vehicle." said Tan.Because the car windows were so heavily tinted, responding officers could not see inside. They fired bean bag rounds to break out the windows."Once they had sufficient vantage point to view inside, they confirmed that the occupant of the vehicle was deceased from a gunshot wound," Tan said.San Francisco police tell ABC7 News they had been assisting Las Vegas police who were investigating Cacatian.He was a nine-year veteran who worked out of Park Police Station.Las Vegas police tell ABC7 News their investigation stemmed from a report by a juvenile victim that Cacatian molested her three years ago.Las Vegas police tell us they were going to ask the district attorney to charge Cacatian with two counts of attempted lewdness with a child. Because of his suicide the case is now closed.