Officer indicted for smuggling contraband into Chicago jail

A federal correctional officer has been indicted for accepting bribes and smuggling contraband into a downtown Chicago jail.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Friday that 28-year-old Rafael Lizak pocketed bribes from two inmates in exchange for delivering contraband over a several month period last year. The inmates would then sell the contraband to others detained in the federally-operated Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

The contraband includes cellphones, synthetic marijuana and cigarettes.

Lizak and the two inmates have been indicted on charges of bribery and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. The three also face up to five years imprisonment for additional charges of conspiracy to provide a prohibited object to a prison inmate.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
jailofficer chargedindictmentmarijuanacellphonecigarettesChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Final Four bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62
Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested at Union Station
Illinois mother, 3 children killed in East Texas traffic accident
Authorities: Iowa family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico
1 killed, 11 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Girl, 2, dies after medical care refused on religious grounds; parents convicted
Thousands gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
Aurora man charged with home invasion, kidnapping in Naperville
Show More
Mayor Emanuel, Luis Gutierrez visit Puerto Ricans affected by hurricanes
DCFS investigates death of boy found unresponsive in bathtub in Park Manor
Here is the White House response to March for Our Lives
Teen critically hurt by sticking head out of moving Red Line train, hitting pole
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos