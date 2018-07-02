Officer shoots man in South Shore, CPD spokesman confirms

@ChicagoCOPA is responding to Officer Involved Shooting. 7900 S. Yates - 4th District — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) July 3, 2018

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed a CPD police officer shot a man in the city's South Shore neighborhood Monday night.Guglielmi confirmed the shots were fired near East 79th Street and South Yates Boulevard. No officers were injured.At least a dozen CPD cruisers and multiple detectives were at the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m.Police would only confirm a man was shot by police, perhaps in the parking lot of a Family Dollar at that address.The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Police said the man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.An investigation is ongoing. Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also responding to the scene.