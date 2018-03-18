Officials: 2 injured in apparent explosion in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas --Emergency officials are responding to reports of an explosion in Austin.
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, officials have responded to a reported explosion on Dawn Song Drive.
Two male victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20's Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018
APD responding to Bomb Hotshot call in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. Two male patients transported with unknown injuries. Please avoid the area. Media staging area is 4635 SW Pkwy, corner of SW Pkwy and Boston Ln. APD PIO— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018
It is unclear if the incident is related to the deadly package explosions earlier this month.
A reward for information in three earlier package bombings has risen to $115,000.
Anthony House, 39, died from his injuries in a package bombing at his home on March 2.
On March 12, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed when he and his mother opened a package found outside their home. His mother was left injured in the attack.
Later that day across town, a 75-year-old woman was injured when she also found a strange package on her porch.
