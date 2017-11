Chicago fire officials said two people have been shot at a Starbucks in the city's Uptown neighborhood shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.Fire officials said the victims are being taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. No further information about the victims has been released.It was unclear if the shooting happened inside the Starbucks in the 4700-block of North Broadway Street. The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.