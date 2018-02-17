Officials: scammers impersonating Lisa Madigan's office on social media

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office is warning residents about scammers impersonating the office on social media.Officials have received multiple complaints from people who have been solicited by Facebook and Instagram accounts offering links to get "free money" from Madigan's office through supposed grant funding, the attorney general's office said in a statement. The links are actually scams designed to get victims' personal information, including their social security numbers."My office will never send messages over social media or emails asking for your social security number or personal information," Madigan said in the statement. "If you receive a message claiming to be from me or the Illinois Attorney General's office, do not respond or click on any links and contact my office directly to report the scam."Anyone who has encountered this or any other scam is encouraged to call the Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 386-5438.