CLEVELAND, Ohio --Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of freedom for three Cleveland women who were kidnapped years ago.
Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight and Amanda Berry were kidnapped by Ariel Castro between 2002 and 2004.
As friends and family searched, the three women were imprisoned and raped by Castro.
"As we look at the fifth anniversary of their freedom, we also have to look at their courage. They were courageous enough to stand strong when we all thought they were gone," community member Kimberly Brown told WOIO at a commemoration for the survivors Sunday night.
Castro pleaded guilty to 937 counts of rape, aggravated murder and kidnapping. While in prison, he took his own life.