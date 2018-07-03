One westbound lane shut down on Indiana Toll Road

Two separate crashes on the Indiana Toll Road shut down one westbound lane Tuesday.Indiana State Police report that one multi-vehicle crash occurred before noon that may have been fatal.Another accident took place at approximately 1:45 p.m. and all westbound lanes between Cline and Calumet Avenues were closed.Following the accident, both westbound lanes were closed. As of 3:40 p.m., one westbound lane had been reopened.