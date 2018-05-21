Orland Park police seize car, cash and nitrous oxide in double arrest

Orland Park police arrested and charged two men for unlawful possession and intent to deliver a large shipment of nitrous oxide.Police said that plainclothes officers noticed two men sitting in a Chevy Tahoe with Pennsylvania license plates for a long period of time in a parking lot in the 11200 block of 159th Street on Friday morning. Officers smelled marijuana upon approaching the vehicle and saw 14 large air canisters, later discovered to contain nitrous oxide, covered by a blanket in the back of the car. Police arrested both men and seized the vehicle along with $4,546 in cash.Jose Curet and Joshua Priest, both 27 years old and residents of Pennsylvania, were charged with unlawful possession of nitrous oxide with intent to deliver, a class 3 felony. The men appeared in Cook County court for a bond hearing on Saturday and are due back in court May 22.