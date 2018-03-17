Out-of-control pickup truck in Northlake injures 2, damages cars, restaurant

A heavy duty Dodge Ram pickup truck with an attached trailer was traveling northbound in Manheim when the driver lost control after hitting a pothole, police said. According to authorities, the truck then went over the median and plowed into the Victoria Restaurant.Before it came to a stop, the truck hit a white SUV that was traveling southbound on the same road and sent the SUV through the restaurant's wall, officials said."We just heard a big bang and then, there's a hole in the wall," a patron said.The truck also damaged several parked vehicles and came to a stop after breaking through the fence of a car wash, police said.One person inside the SUV was injured and a second person had to be extricated from a separate vehicle, police said. The extent of the victims' injuries is not clear.