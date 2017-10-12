Pa. man missing 4 months found alive at NY hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2524688" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report in the video player above.

A Northeast Philadelphia man who has been missing since spring walked into a New York City hospital on Thursday.Timothy Ceaser reportedly walked into the hospital in a state of confusion.Details on where he has been for the last several months have not been released.Police say Ceaser walked away from his mother's vehicle outside a 7-Eleven store in Bristol Township's Croydon section on June 1, and hadn't been seen or heard from since.His disappearance came to light at the same time as Bucks County authorities were investigating the quadruple homicide case on Cosmo DiNardo's family property in Solebury Township.At the time, Philadelphia detectives met with Ceasar's mother and step father to review the case, and said it was not linked to the DiNardo case.