Pair charged with selling LSD to undercover Orland Park cop

Cynthia Parker and Brent Tyssen. (Orland Park Police)

Sun-Times Media Wire
ORLAND PARK, Ill. --
A man and woman were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly sold the psychedelic drug LSD to an undercover police officer in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Detectives learned that a 19-year-old woman was selling drugs to Orland Park residents, according to a statement from Orland Park police. Investigators arranged for an undercover officer to meet with her on Wednesday, and during the meeting she sold the officer 110 hits of LSD and a gram of MDMA.

Cynthia Parker, of Alsip, was arrested, as was 23-year-old Midlothian resident Brent Tyssen, who drove her to Orland Park, police said. They were both charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Parker's bond was set at $200,000, police said. Tyssen's bond was set at $400,000 for the drug charges, but he was out on bond for a drug-induced homicide charge at the time of his arrest, so that bond was revoked.

They were both expected to appear in court again Nov. 8, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
