Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money

Two Lancaster parents were arrested on suspicion of trying to sell their own kids in exchange for money or drugs.

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. --
Two Lancaster parents were arrested on suspicion of trying to sell their own kids in exchange for money or drugs, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Vincente Calogero, 38, and Sarah Nilson, 32, were booked for felony child endangerment, child neglect, and being under the Influence of a controlled substance, officials said.

It all stemmed from a call of possible child abuse on Thursday. Lancaster Station deputies responded to the couple's home in the 100 block of Avenue J-8 at about 4 p.m.

Investigators at the scene determined Calogero and Nilson were attempting to give or sell their two boys for money or drugs, sheriff's officials said.

The suspects are being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The two boys were now in the custody of Department of Children and Family Services personnel, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators said they are seeking additional witnesses in the child endangerment and neglect investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case was encouraged to contact the Lancaster Station at (661) 948-8466. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
