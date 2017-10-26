Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

Authorities have charged Harris and Zachary Koehn with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home. (Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ALTA VISTA, Iowa --
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.

Twenty-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn (kayn) were arrested Wednesday on charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Court records don't list attorneys for either of them. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Authorities say in court records that deputies and medics called to the couple's Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing. A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn't had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.

Alta Vista is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

Related Topics:
baby deathchild neglectdeath investigationhomicideparents chargedu.s. & worldIowa
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Worker, 22, dies after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe in Streamwood
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
Judge allows parents to force-feed anorexic daughter
10-year-old leads police, state troopers on high-speed chase
What to know about 401(k) plans amid talk of tax change
Police release new video in Seminole Heights murders
Trump declares opioids a public health emergency
Show More
2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside
Masseuse attacked client because she's attractive, prosecutor says
Kellogg apologizes for Corn Pops boxes after racism complaint
Northbound Red Line trains temporarily rerouted due to loss of power
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos