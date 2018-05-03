Parents desperate to find their 5-year-old son's body to give him proper burial

EMBED </>More Videos

The parents of 5-year-old Valerio McFarland want closure and proper burial for him, after being swept away by a fast-moving river current. (KTRK)

AUBURN, Maine --
The parents of a 5-year-old boy from Auburn, Maine, are going through a heart-wrenching ordeal, asking for help to find their son's body.

Valerio McFarland fell into a fast-moving river last week, while playing with his 10-year-old brother Maxim. The older brother jumped in to save him. A strong current pulled the brothers down river.

A firefighter pulled the older brother out of the water, but they were not able to rescue his little brother.

So far, his body has not been spotted. Meanwhile, Maxim McFarland is hospitalized in fair condition.

As Valerio's parents ask for help to find his body, his mother tells WGME-TV, "He was a wonderful child, brilliant 5-year-old. Smart, kind, loving and we want to just be able to recover him so that we can give him a proper burial."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
watermissing boyfamilyu.s. & worldMaine
Top Stories
Opry Mills Mall shooter in custody, Nashville police say; 1 injured
All northbound lanes open after police activity on Kennedy Expressway
Employee charged with trying to steal safe from Orland Park Dairy Queen
Police: 9 homes burglarized on North Side
Anita Alvarez threatens Cook Co State's Attorney Foxx, author with lawsuit
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on high school track
Microburst caused South Side roof damage, NWS says
Show More
Woman pushed onto train tracks at Western Blue Line station
Friends: Student killed in fall from party bus window was 'special spirit'
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
Parking lot spat escalates to racial rant; man calls woman a n*****
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Homan Square drive-by
More News