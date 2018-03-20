Parents turn in own son to stop Michigan school shooting plot

EMBED </>More Videos

A man says his stepson confessed to plotting a school shooting in Michigan after facing bullies on campus. (KTRK)

PAW PAW, Michigan --
A 15-year-old Michigan student accused of plotting a shooting at his high school was turned in by his own parents.

The boy, who is not being named because he is a minor, allegedly told his stepfather he had hatched a plan to shoot classmates because he was being bullied, WOOD-TV reports.

"He came to us and said that he's been really upset and that he's been planning to do something bad," his stepfather said. "It was a big shock."

After the teen's alleged confession, his mother and father took the boy to the sheriff's office.

The teen was arraigned Monday afternoon on eight criminal charges, including two counts of larceny of firearms; two counts of possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle; two counts of felony firearm; a felony count of attempted manufacture of explosives; and a misdemeanor count of possession of a Molotov cocktail explosive device.



School officials cancelled classes as investigators worked to learn more about the teen's plot.

According to his family, the situation began to fester when a photo of the teen in his underwear taken last summer somehow began to circulate at school.

Bullies allegedly "shoved him into lockers, punched him in the throat (and) knocked him down with no remorse," his stepfather said. "Since that point, it's just been relentless."

His stepfather also said "he wanted to blow the school up on top of" those who had hurt him.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott praised the boy's parents, who he said helped prevent a "very close call."

The sheriff's office believes the plot was going to be carried out Monday,
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingplot foiledu.s. & worldschool safetyarrestbullyingMichigan
Top Stories
Maryland school shooting: Shooter killed, 2 students wounded
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
Lollapalooza tickets on sale Tuesday
SWAT team responds to report of woman held at gunpoint in Rogers Park
Moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full-time jobs, study shows
16-year-old allegedly beats friend to death with baseball bat over a girl: Officials
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
2 teens charged after robbery spree on NW Side
Show More
Polls open in 2018 Illinois primary election
Loyola basketball team leaves for Atlanta ahead of Sweet 16 game
United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
Investigators suspect FedEx bomb is tied to Austin bombings
More News
Top Video
Loyola basketball team leaves for Atlanta ahead of Sweet 16 game
$7K reward offered for information on shooting of city worker
Park Forest honors police officer paralyzed in line of duty shooting
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More Video