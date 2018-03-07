Park District speaks out on confrontation between cyclist, security on 606

Chicago Park District officials said a confrontation on the 606 trail caught on tape is not what it seems.The video uploaded to Instagram showed a cyclist yelling at Park District Security for driving on the trail, but officials said the cyclist actually hit the patrol car.The officer in the car tried to pull the cyclist over to find out why, officials said.Officials also said the passenger seen reaching out the window was another cyclist who had already been picked up by security when their bicycle malfunctioned.