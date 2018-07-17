Parolee escapes in Gresham; search underway

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Authorities are searching for an escaped parolee on Chicago's South Side.

The Illinois Department of Corrections said prison officials were taking the man into custody Monday afternoon near West 77th and South Peoria streets in the city's Gresham neighborhood when he got away.

The IDOC Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals are conducting the search.

IDOC officials have not released a photo of the escaped parolee or any further details.

This is a developing story. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.
