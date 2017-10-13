'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz's home burns down in Northern California wildfires

Cartoonist Charles Schulz displays a sketch of his beloved character "Snoopy" in his office in Santa Rosa, Calif. in 1997. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SONOMA, Calif. --
California's deadly wildfires have claimed the home of 'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz but his widow has escaped the flames.

Schulz's son, Monte Schulz, says a fire on Monday torched the Santa Rosa homes of his stepmother, 78-year-old Jean Schulz, and his brother, Craig Schulz.

She's staying with other relatives.

Schulz says he's been told the home where his famous cartoonist father died and all the memorabilia in it are gone.

However, most of his father's original artwork is in the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, and so far that's escaped the flames.
