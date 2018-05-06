Extensive front end damage. ISP located the car involved in the deadly hit & run on Homan & Congress Prkway, just a few blocks from incident. #breakingnews #abc7chicago pic.twitter.com/yuhoIWemIX — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) May 6, 2018

One man was killed and four other people injured after they were struck by a vehicle on an Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp on the West Side Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.Police received a call about a person in the roadway at the Homan Avenue exit ramp of the Eisenhower Expressway at about 4:44 a.m. Police said five people were in a cab that had broken down on the Eisenhower and they decided to walk up the exit ramp.The five people were then struck by a car exiting the expressway. Police said the car did not stop and they are investigating it as a hit and run.The car was later located just a few blocks away from the incident. The car had extensive front end damage.Police said one man was killed and four others were transported to hospitals. The man who died has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 27-year-old Anan Ahmed H. Albalawi of Morehead, Ky.