Person shot by Chicago police in Washington Park

An armed suspect was shot by Chicago police in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.Police said the shooting occurred in the 6100-block of South King Drive at about 2:14 p.m., police said. A spokesperson said the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic pistol."The officer fired and shot the offender who was then taken into custody. The officers immediately requested medical aid and recovered the offender's weapon," the spokesperson said.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the incident. The officer will be placed on 30-day leave, which is standard operating procedure.The suspect is at Stroger Hospital in critical condition.