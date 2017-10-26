Person shot during St. Charles home invasion, school lockdown lifted

St. Charles School District has been given all clear. Delayed buses are leaving and the lock down at St. Charles North HS is lifted. — School District 303 (@StCharlesD303) October 26, 2017

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot a person during a burglary Thursday afternoon at a home in west suburban St. Charles.Police said they responded to a call of a robbery in progress in the 3600-block of Grandview Court at about 2:30 p.m. and found one gunshot victim inside the home.The scene has been cordoned off during the ongoing investigation. Police said the suspect is still at large and believed to be armed.No information was immediately available on the victim's condition.St. Charles North High School was briefly placed on soft lockdown due to police activity. City officials tweeted they had been given the all clear and the lockdown was lifted at about 4:15 p.m.Police have taped off the scene as they continue to investigate. No further information about the burglary, victim, or suspect has been released.Neighbors described the family that lives in the home as long-time residents who are very nice.