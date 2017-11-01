  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Michelle Obama speaks at Obama Foundation Summit Day 2... around 11:45 a.m.

Person who made false report about gun at Joliet Central in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Joliet Central was placed on lockdown as a precaution Wednesday morning, Joliet Township High School officials said. (WLS)

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Joliet Central was placed on lockdown as a precaution Wednesday morning, Joliet Township High School officials said.

Someone reported seeing a person with a gun enter the school, school officials said in an alert sent out around 8:45 a.m.

But authorities determined the story was unfounded and given falsely. The person who gave the report is in police custody.

No one was allowed to enter Joliet Central. Students who were not inside the building when the school went on lockdown were held on buses until police gave the all clear.

School officials asked parents not to come to the school or contact their children because it would have impeded the investigation.

Police remained on the scene and worked with school staff to develop a plan to get students into the building and release them to class.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:15 a.m. School officials said students and staff were never in any danger. The school day was expected to resume as normal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school lockdowngunsfalse reportJoliet
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
NYC terror suspect 'proud' of truck attack, official says
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Michelle Obama to speak Wednesday at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
Nurse who was handcuffed, dragged by officer in video settles for $500K
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Man charged with shooting, robbery at steakhouse near Mag Mile
Show More
School barricade suspect dies after being shot by police
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Avalon Park, police say
Man beaten with baseball bat, critically injured in Hermosa
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
More News
Top Video
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
NYC terror suspect 'proud' of truck attack, official says
New York terror suspect is husband and father, pledged to ISIS
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video