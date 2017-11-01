Person who made false report about gun at Joliet Central in custody

Joliet Central was placed on lockdown as a precaution Wednesday morning, Joliet Township High School officials said.Someone reported seeing a person with a gun enter the school, school officials said in an alert sent out around 8:45 a.m.But authorities determined the story was unfounded and given falsely. The person who gave the report is in police custody.No one was allowed to enter Joliet Central. Students who were not inside the building when the school went on lockdown were held on buses until police gave the all clear.School officials asked parents not to come to the school or contact their children because it would have impeded the investigation.Police remained on the scene and worked with school staff to develop a plan to get students into the building and release them to class.The lockdown was lifted around 10:15 a.m. School officials said students and staff were never in any danger. The school day was expected to resume as normal.