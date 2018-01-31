DOG ATTACK

4 mini horses, donkey killed by pack of dogs in San Jose zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

The first attack happened at an open pen at night when the zoo was closed, where a miniature stallion named Sweet William was killed. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The first attack happened at an open pen at night when the zoo was closed, where a miniature stallion named Sweet William was killed. There was a pack of three dogs -- two of them German Shepherd mixes and one a Terrier.

"These dogs appeared to be on a mission, What's disturbing about this is it appeared they were looking for food," said San Jose Parks and Recreation Director Angel Rios Jr.

Five nights later, the same dogs returned and dug under a steel fence where they mauled three female miniature horses to death. Their names were Spice Girl, Luna, and Cayenne. A Sicilian Donkey named Maybelline was also killed.

The city-owned facility had moved the horses and donkey to a safer compound with a six-foot high fence but there were no concrete or steel bars to keep them from digging under the fence. There will be now.

All five animals were popular attractions for thousands of young visitors to Happy Hollow Zoo. Staff attachment was strong. Their deaths have left deep psychological scars.

The donkey was born here. I was there when she was born, and Luna, too. And Cayenne as well," said Zoo Director Valerie Reigel.

Two of the dogs, the Shepherd mixes were believed to be the aggressors, while the third acted more like a follower.

"We have two of the dogs in custody, and pending identification of their owners, they will be euthanized," said Rios Jr.

Animal control officers are still on the lookout for the third dog. Thoughts have not yet turned to replacing the horses and the donkey, but security upgrades are underway.

"We're continuing to do everything that we can to ensure that nothing like this can happen again," said Riegel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attackanimalanimal newsanimals in perilanimalshorseszoocrimedogdog attackCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG ATTACK
Pit bull mauls woman to death at pet motel
Man allegedly stabs dog to death after dispute with owner
Police: Woman, 76, dies after dog attack in Alsip
Officer, neighbors save Michigan City girl from dog attack
More dog attack
PETS & ANIMALS
Lovable rooster greets his human at bus stop every day
Should food stamps cover cost of pet food?
Chicago dogs ready to fetch Puppy Bowl glory, find homes
WATCH: Lincoln Park Zoo lion turns 8, makes mincemeat of model animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Attempted Lincoln Square home invader fatally shot by accomplice
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman to remain in jail
3 Illinois GOP lawmakers on train that hit truck, 1 on truck killed
Sears eliminating 220 corporate jobs
8th grader says she was sexually assaulted by classmates
Former TV reporter, 38, dies 36 hours after flu diagnosis
Ex-Clipper Rasual Butler, wife killed in 'horrific' crash
Super Blue Blood Moon appears in Chicago sky
Show More
Chicago ranked as best city in the world by TimeOut magazine
State of the Union 2018: Trump calls for unity; warns about gangs, drugs, North Korea
Metra fare increases take effect Thursday
Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers State of the State address
More News
Top Video
Super Blue Blood Moon appears in Chicago sky
Fire rips through Westmont apartment building
Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's gets major makeover
Parents concerned about controversial St. Charles school plan
More Video