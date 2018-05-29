PETS & ANIMALS

41 animals found dead at Macomb pet store, police say

Authorities say 41 small animals were found dead inside a closed pet store in western Illinois where the electricity had been disconnected. (WLS)

MACOMB, Ill. --
Authorities say 41 small animals were found dead inside a closed pet store in western Illinois where the electricity had been disconnected.

Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker said Tuesday that police received a complaint on Saturday about Macomb Pet Land, where officers faced an overwhelming smell of dead animals and ammonia. The dead animals included several rabbits, hamsters, snakes and mice. No dogs or cats died.

Barker says 56 animals were found alive and placed in foster care.

He says the power was shut off May 14 to the store about 60 miles west of Peoria for non-payment of bills.

The store's owner faces aggravated cruelty to animals charges. Baker says she told police she had arranged for someone else to care for the animals.
