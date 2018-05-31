PETS & ANIMALS

6 puppies rescued from sealed plastic bin in Arkansas dumpster

EMBED </>More Videos

An animal control officer found six puppies inside a sealed plastic bin that had been left in a dumpster.

VAN BUREN, Ark. --
An Arkansas animal control officer rescued six puppies left for dead in a sealed plastic bin that had been tossed into a dumpster.

Residents who lived in a nearby apartment complex alerted authorities after they began to hear crying inside the dumpster. The officer who found the dogs gave them water, and they are expected to be okay. They were sent to live with a volunteer foster family while they recover.

"We've had people bring in dogs that have been beaten and some found with a chain marks. One was just brought in with a chain around its neck that was also hooked to a large tire," Tom Hill with animal rescue organization Almost Home told KHBS-TV. "It makes us angry, but we think about the dogs more than the people."

The dogs will soon be taken to a shelter for adoption, likely in New England, according to Hill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspuppyanimal rescuepet rescueu.s. & worldanimal crueltyArkansas
PETS & ANIMALS
Who is 'Buff Cat,' the latest internet sensation?
Naperville police officer rescues newborn fawn after deer struck by car
Yorkie stolen from Lemont front lawn in broad daylight
Hinsdale Pet Walk helps pets find forever homes
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Rod Blagojevich: Trump considers clemency for ex-IL gov
A look at everybody Pres. Donald Trump has pardoned
2 young girls sexually abused while sleeping in Lincoln Park home invasions
IL lawmakers have mixed feelings on possible Blagojevich commutation
Brigitte Nielsen announces pregnancy at 54
State Rep. Lou Lang announces resignation as House Deputy Majority Leader after harassment allegations
Firefighters battle Logan Square blaze
Illinois House to vote on budget Thursday
Show More
Man beaten to death in Austin
Teen diagnosed with deadly illness caused by working out too much
Who is 'Buff Cat,' the latest internet sensation?
Naperville police officer rescues newborn fawn after deer struck by car
Lottery players told they won't get money due to glitch
More News