DOG

About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire

EMBED </>More Videos

About 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire Friday at a boarding kennel in western Michigan. (WWMT )

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. --
About 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire Friday at a boarding kennel in western Michigan, leaving owners of the animals and the facility devastated.

Janet Rehfus, one of the owners of Storm's Ahead Kennels in Muskegon County's Fruitport Township, said she awoke about 4:40 a.m. at her home that's located on the same property as the kennel and noticed a glow from the fire.

She said she immediately called the fire department and about 20 minutes later started calling owners of the dogs.

"Many of those dogs have been coming to me for years, some of them were dogs that we bred and sold," Rehfus told The Muskegon Chronicle. "We're heartbroken and trying to make sense of it all."

The kennel was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, said the township's Public Safety Director Brian Michelli.

"There was no ability to do a rescue," he said.

Michelli says the kennel was full. Area schools have spring break next week and some dogs had been dropped off as families left town.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, WOOD-TV reported. Most dog owners were notified about the fire by Friday morning, Rehfus said.

"They are praying for us as much as they are praying for them," Rehfus said. "We've been crying together with them all morning long."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimalMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
13 dogs killed in Hampshire fire
Woman raped while walking dog in Hammond, police say
Delta ships puppy to wrong destination
K9 memorial honors fallen CPD Officer Thor Soderberg
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
Playful baby panda tries to stop keeper from working
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Woman comes home to snake dangling from front door
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man who escaped ICE in New York arrested in West Loop Starbucks
Joliet mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
Oak Park accountant pressed into action as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
Chicago woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
What happens when the phone you bought was stolen?
Meigs Field bulldozed by Mayor Daley 15 years ago
Boy in viral Chewbacca video thriving after heart transplant
Show More
Emanuel defends CPD superintendent's decision in officer-involved shooting
Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind, doctor hired by family says
3 women charged with robbing a woman, driving over her head
Mega Millions jackpot at $521M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Chicago unveils online street sweeper tracker
More News
Top Video
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
Joliet mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
Boy in viral Chewbacca video thriving after heart transplant
What happens when the phone you bought was stolen?
More Video