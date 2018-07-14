ANIMAL ATTACK

Audubon Zoo in New Orleans closed after jaguar escapes exhibit and kills 6 other animals, officials say

Audubon Zoo in New Orleans closed after jaguar escapes exhibit and kills 6 other animals (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS, La. --
The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans is closed after a jaguar escaped its exhibit Saturday morning, attacking and killing six other animals, according to zoo officials.

Around 7:20 a.m., an adult male jaguar escaped its habitat, according to officials. Authorities say the zoo was closed to the public at the time of the escape.

Staff and security were able to sedate the jaguar by 8:15 a.m., but authorities said four alpacas, an emu, and a fox who were in nearby exhibits were attacked and did not survive. According to officials, no people were injured.

"The animal care team is devastated by this tragic loss," Audubon Zoo Communications Specialist Frank Donze said. "Today is a difficult day for the Audubon family. The Zoo will be closed today, July 14 and will reopen tomorrow, July 15 at 10 a.m."
