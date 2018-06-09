  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
PETS & ANIMALS

Search teams find body of woman attacked by alligator in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Search teams have found the body of a woman who was killed by an alligator in Florida. (WLS)

DAVIE, Fla. (WLS) --
Search teams have found the body of a woman who was killed by an alligator in Florida.

A witness told police he saw the woman walking her two dogs near a pond, then found the dogs walking alone and one of them was injured.

Authorities said they pulled a 12-foot gator from the water and found some human remains in its stomach.

The body of the victim, 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki, was located at a lake Friday night, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

"The FWC will be conducting a thorough investigation into this incident. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Matsuki," said FWC spokesman Ron Klepper.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatoranimal attacksearchu.s. & worldwoman attackedFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say
Wallaby escapes from petting zoo in Northwest Indiana
Water contamination leaves baby gorilla orphaned at Milwaukee County Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain causes flooding in northern suburbs
Man, 24, shot outside Logan Square bar
Son of late Farrah Fawcett accused of violent LA crime spree
Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl, dies
Tyson recalls frozen chicken that could contain plastic bits
Duke doctors perform 'surgery' to give doll the same scar as N.C. girl
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside SW Side restaurant
Man charged after Joliet crime spree, police chase
Show More
81-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing from Belmont Cragin
2 charged in Gary ATF shooting, 1 on the run
Ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos, wife: from "paradise to hell"
Body found in Dolton alleyway
More News