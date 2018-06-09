Search teams have found the body of a woman who was killed by an alligator in Florida.A witness told police he saw the woman walking her two dogs near a pond, then found the dogs walking alone and one of them was injured.Authorities said they pulled a 12-foot gator from the water and found some human remains in its stomach.The body of the victim, 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki, was located at a lake Friday night, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said."The FWC will be conducting a thorough investigation into this incident. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Matsuki," said FWC spokesman Ron Klepper.