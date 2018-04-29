PETS & ANIMALS

Bring your pups to Highland Park to strut their stuff

K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore and the Park District of Highland Park will hold a one mile walk and a free expo on May 5. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore and the Park District of Highland Park will hold a one mile walk and a free expo on Sunday, May 5.

People with or without dogs may participate in the one mile walk which will benefit the non-profit K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore.

The expo will feature a variety of dog-themed exhibitors and activities including doggie massages, pet caricatures and portraits, dog tricks, demonstrations and more.

K9 Pup Strut & Expo
Date: Saturday, May 5
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address: Sunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Road in Highland Park
Admission: The Expo is Free. There is a fee associated with the 1-mile walk: Adult $30 in advance (same day $35); Students (15 or younger) $15 in advance (same day $20)
Goodie bags, t-shirts and dog bandanas for registered walkers while supplies last.
This event will take place rain or shine.
Register for the walk online by visiting www.k9pupstrut.org.
