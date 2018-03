Everyone's a little Irish on St. Patrick's Day - even the animals at the Brookfield Zoo!The camels, lemurs, orangutans and gorillas chowed down on green, shamrock-shaped biscuits and gelatin Friday. The zoo also dyed the animals' nesting material with a non-toxic green coloring.Lily and Boone, two gray seals whose natural habitat includes the coast of Ireland, also received some icy St. Patrick's Day treats.