Brookfield Zoo keeps animals cool with icy treats

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo kept cool this weekend with frozen treats! (WLS)

Caroline Kealy
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
With Chicago area temperatures hovering around 90 degrees during the past week, animal care staff at the Brookfield Zoo took extra precautions to keep their animals cool.

The zoo's grizzly bears, along with sloth bears and big cats, were given blocks of ice to chew on. Grizzly bears at the zoo also were given access to pools, providing an extra escape from the sun.

Additionally, animals were given access to behind-the-scenes areas over the weekend, providing amenities like shade and misting fans.
