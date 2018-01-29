PETS & ANIMALS

Chicago dogs ready to fetch Puppy Bowl glory, find homes

The cutest competition in sports happens when the Puppy Bowl returns to Animal Planet this Sunday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The cutest competition in sports happens when the Puppy Bowl returns to Animal Planet this Sunday.

All of the puppies and rescues up for adoption will be featured during the game and some of dogs are from Chicago.

All of the dogs playing in Puppy Bowl XIV are available for adoption. This year there are 90 adorable players from 48 different shelters and rescue organizations available.

One Tail at a Time and the Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago stopped by ABC 7 to discuss the Puppy Bowl-- with puppies!

Here's how to adopt a new best friend: fill out a brief application; meet with a staff member at the Anti-Cruelty Society or One Tail at a Time; be at least 18 years old; and have an ID with your current address. You can often take the pup home the same day!

Learn more about adopting a dog or cat from the Anti-Cruelty Society here.

Learn more about adoption a dog from One Tail at a Time here.

Puppy Bowl XIV airs on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.
