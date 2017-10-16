CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago is once again the rattiest city in the U.S., according to Orkin.
The pest control company released this year's list of cities and Chicago is at the top for the third year in a row.
The rankings are based on the number of treatments performed by Orkin from Sept. 15, 2016-Sept. 15, 2017.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel's budget for next year includes adding more city crews and an extra half a million dollars to get rid of the rats.
Full list of rattiest cities in U.S.:
1. Chicago
2. New York
3. Los Angeles
4. San Francisco - Oakland
5. Washington, DC
6. Philadelphia
7. Detroit
8. Baltimore
9. Seattle - Tacoma
10. Dallas - Ft. Worth
11. Denver
12. Minneapolis - St. Paul
13. Cleveland - Akron
14. Atlanta
15. Boston
16. Hartford - New Haven
17. Portland, OR
18. Miami - Ft. Lauderdale
19. Indianapolis
20. Houston
21. Milwaukee
22. Pittsburgh
23. New Orleans
24. Cincinnati
25. Richmond - Petersburg
26. Sacramento - Stockton
27. Kansas City
28. Charlotte
29. Norfolk - Portsmouth - Newport News
30. Buffalo
31. Columbus, OH
32. St. Louis
33. Raleigh - Durham
34. Grand Rapids - Kalamazoo
35. San Diego
36. Albany - Schenectady
37. San Antonio
38. Tampa - St. Petersburg
39. Rochester, NY
40. Nashville
41. Champaign - Springfield - Decatur
42. Greenville - Spartanburg
43. Memphis
44. Phoenix
45. Syracuse
46. West Palm Beach
47. Orlando - Daytona Beach
48. Madison
49. Flint - Saginaw
50. Green Bay - Appleton