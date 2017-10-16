Chicago is once again the rattiest city in the U.S., according to Orkin.The pest control company released this year's list of cities and Chicago is at the top for the third year in a row.The rankings are based on the number of treatments performed by Orkin from Sept. 15, 2016-Sept. 15, 2017.Mayor Rahm Emanuel's budget for next year includes adding more city crews and an extra half a million dollars to get rid of the rats.Full list of rattiest cities in U.S.:1. Chicago2. New York3. Los Angeles4. San Francisco - Oakland5. Washington, DC6. Philadelphia7. Detroit8. Baltimore9. Seattle - Tacoma10. Dallas - Ft. Worth11. Denver12. Minneapolis - St. Paul13. Cleveland - Akron14. Atlanta15. Boston16. Hartford - New Haven17. Portland, OR18. Miami - Ft. Lauderdale19. Indianapolis20. Houston21. Milwaukee22. Pittsburgh23. New Orleans24. Cincinnati25. Richmond - Petersburg26. Sacramento - Stockton27. Kansas City28. Charlotte29. Norfolk - Portsmouth - Newport News30. Buffalo31. Columbus, OH32. St. Louis33. Raleigh - Durham34. Grand Rapids - Kalamazoo35. San Diego36. Albany - Schenectady37. San Antonio38. Tampa - St. Petersburg39. Rochester, NY40. Nashville41. Champaign - Springfield - Decatur42. Greenville - Spartanburg43. Memphis44. Phoenix45. Syracuse46. West Palm Beach47. Orlando - Daytona Beach48. Madison49. Flint - Saginaw50. Green Bay - Appleton