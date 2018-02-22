PETS & ANIMALS

Child injured by dog during boarding for Southwest flight

FILE - In this April 1, 2017 file photo, a service dog strolls through the isle inside a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part in a training exercise. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

PHOENIX --
Southwest Airlines says a child was hurt by a support dog as passengers boarded a plane in Phoenix.

A passenger tweeted that the dog bit the girl as she approached and that she screamed and cried.

Southwest said Thursday that the dog's teeth "scraped a child's forehead" and that paramedics checked the child, who was not identified.

The child stayed on Wednesday's flight to Portland, Oregon, while the dog and its owner stayed behind. Southwest said it could not confirm the child's age.

In a statement, Southwest said, "During boarding of flight #1904 from Phoenix to Portland, Ore. Wednesday night, our initial reports indicate a support dog's teeth scraped a child's forehead as the young passenger approached the animal, causing a minor injury. EMTs evaluated the child, who was cleared to continue on the flight. The dog and its owner remained in Phoenix as the aircraft departed approximately 20 minutes behind schedule. As always, the safety of our Customers is our highest priority."

The incident came as Delta and United airlines prepare to crack down on emotional-support animals on planes.

Unlike service animals such as guide dogs, support animals need no training. However, passengers can be asked to show a medical professional's note explaining why support animals should travel.
