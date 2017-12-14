PETS & ANIMALS

Coyote attacks dog in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A north suburban couple is warning pet owners to keep their dogs close after a coyote attacked their dog.

Boozer, a 15-year-old Cairn Terrier, was in his yard in Northfield Wednesday morning when a coyote ran in and attack. The shocking scene was caught on surveillance camera.

Boozer was bitten several times and was almost carried away.

Barnaby Dinges said his wife Vicky was able to scare the coyote away.

"These pets are part of our family. It's like seeing a kid attacked; you do what you can do. We wanted to share the video of what can happen in just five seconds if you look away," Dinges said.

Boozer was rushed to the vet and was treated for various injuries. He is back now and doing okay.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcoyotesNorthfield
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Police: Woman, 76, dies after dog attack in Alsip
Injured sea turtle gets a 3-D printed boost
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Indian Head Park sergeant charged with trying to kill son held without bond
FCC repeals Obama-era net neutrality rules
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
Water tests show high levels of lead at elementary schools in Evanston, Skokie
Doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
Chicago's top federal drug enforcement official announces retirement
Chicago unveils municipal IDs to be available in March
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Show More
Life changed: College acceptances that will melt your heart
6-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube makes $11M
Metra BNSF trains canceled, thousands left in cold
Big Brothers Big Sisters program in desperate need of mentors
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
More Photos